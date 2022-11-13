Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.83 and last traded at $95.14. Approximately 27,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,084,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

