The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AES were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

