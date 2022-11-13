The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

