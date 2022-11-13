The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

