The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5,851.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $66.66 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

