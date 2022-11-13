Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Purchases A$204,450.00 in Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) insider Louis Charlton bought 15,000 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.63 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,450.00 ($132,759.74).
Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Louis Charlton 270,048 shares of Transurban Group stock.
- On Monday, October 24th, Louis Charlton bought 15,000 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.57 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$188,550.00 ($122,435.06).
- On Friday, October 21st, Louis Charlton acquired 34,973 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.34 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of A$431,566.82 ($280,238.19).
- On Monday, August 29th, Louis Charlton 91,929 shares of Transurban Group stock.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.