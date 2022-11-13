TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,561,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after buying an additional 397,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 197,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.