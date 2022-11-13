Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.17 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

