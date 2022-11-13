Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

