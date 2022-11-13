UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($14.97) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($18.68).
GSK Price Performance
GSK opened at GBX 1,323.60 ($15.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £53.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.31. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($31.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,359.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,563.60.
Insider Activity at GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.