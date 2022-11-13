UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($14.97) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($18.68).

GSK opened at GBX 1,323.60 ($15.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £53.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.31. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($31.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,359.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,563.60.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,087.85). Insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706 over the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

