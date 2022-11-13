UBS Group Trims Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price to $45.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

XMTR stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,345 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $32,504,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

