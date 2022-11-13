Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 5.7%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. 24,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 715,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.