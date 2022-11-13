US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 337,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,455,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

