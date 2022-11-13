Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after buying an additional 193,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,865,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,761,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline Company Profile

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.