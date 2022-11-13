Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

