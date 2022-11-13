VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 25,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli bought 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,976.98.
- On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli bought 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95.
VOXX International Stock Performance
Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.