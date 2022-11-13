VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 25,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli bought 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,976.98.

On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli bought 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $112,318.95.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 26.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

