W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.33 and last traded at $69.34. 108,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,516,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

