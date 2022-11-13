Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 44.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 65,766 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $24.28 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $784,751. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.