Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 101,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

