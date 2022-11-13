Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.94 and last traded at $84.01. 1,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

