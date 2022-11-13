Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Director Sells $1,470,260.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.