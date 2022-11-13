Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after buying an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

