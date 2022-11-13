WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 730 ($8.41) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 850 ($9.79) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($10.94) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

