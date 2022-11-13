Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

