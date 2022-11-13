Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

CNOB stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $975.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

