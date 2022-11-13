Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $38.81 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

