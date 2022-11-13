Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.