Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

