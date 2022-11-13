Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,351,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.