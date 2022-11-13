Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,016 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 214.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 704,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 480,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $577,104 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

