Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,241 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

DENN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

