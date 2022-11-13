Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,904 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 56,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 48,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CG opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.