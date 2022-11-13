Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 911 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $308.71 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

