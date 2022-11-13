Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 84,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

