Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

VRNT stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

