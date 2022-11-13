Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

