Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.30 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.