Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,738,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 201,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Price Performance

About Harsco

Shares of HSC stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.