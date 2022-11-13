Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,592 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Trading Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $376.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.