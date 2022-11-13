Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,534,000 after buying an additional 2,118,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

