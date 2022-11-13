Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,036 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

