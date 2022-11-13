Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $205,000 Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.