Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

