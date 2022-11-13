Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $225,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Crocs Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

