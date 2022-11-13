Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $463.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.