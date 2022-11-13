Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

