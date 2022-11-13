Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $164,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance
TRTX opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 177.12 and a current ratio of 177.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
