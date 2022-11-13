Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $170,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $356,055 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

