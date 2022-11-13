Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $203,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 904.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $79.24 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90.

