Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $207,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Stock Up 3.1 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,531,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,650,710.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,448,250. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About OPKO Health



OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

